TRADE: Raiders Trading QB Nick Mullens To Vikings

Tom Pelissero reports that the Raiders are trading QB Nick Mullens to the Vikings for a conditional seventh-round draft pick in 2024.

He must be active for one game in 2022 for the conditions to be met. Las Vegas will likely be going with QB Jarrett Stidham as their backup following the trade.

Mullens, 27, wound up signing on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later added to their practice squad.

The 49ers brought Mullens back on a futures contract in 2018 only to release him at the start of the regular season. Mullens had a brief stint on their practice squad before being called up following Jimmy Garoppolo‘s season-ending knee injury.

Mullens re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent heading into 2020 but San Francisco declined to tender him as a restricted free agent last year. The Eagles signed him to a contract in June before releasing him and he eventually caught on with the Browns.

Earlier this offseason, Mullens signed with the Raiders as a backup to QB Derek Carr but is now on the move once again.

In 2021, Mullens appeared in one game for the Browns and completed 20 of 30 passes for 147 yards and one touchdown.