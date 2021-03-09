TRADE: Raiders Trading RT Trent Brown To Patriots

According to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots and the Raiders have agreed to a trade that will send RT Trent Brown back to New England.

The deal will be executed at the start of the new league year on March 17. The Patriots will trade a 2022 fifth-round pick for Brown and a 2022 seventh from Las Vegas.

As a part of the deal, Rapoport says Brown has also reworked his deal and agreed to a new one-year, $11 million contract. He previously had two years and $29.5 million remaining on the deal.

The Raiders had clearly been open to moving Brown in recent weeks. Brown has struggled to stay healthy, playing in just 16 of a possible 32 games the past two seasons since signing with the Raiders. By trading him, the Raiders free up $14 million in cap space.

But at $11 million in 2021, a healthy Brown actually represents a bargain for a team in need of a tackle.

Brown ended up the COVID-19 list twice this past season. He also had an incident with a pre-game IV that sent him to the hospital due to air that entered his bloodstream.

Brown, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the 49ers back in 2015. He was traded to the Patriots in 2018 in a pick swap.

Brown played out the final year of his four-year, $2.28 million contract before agreeing to a record four-year, $66 million deal that includes $36.75 million guaranteed with the Raiders in 2019.

In 2020, Brown appeared in five games for the Raiders and made five starts at right tackle.

We’ll have more on Brown as the news is available.