TRADE: Rams Trading CB Tre’Davious White To Ravens

According to Tom Pelissero, the Rams are trading CB Tre’Davious White to the Ravens.

Adam Schefter adds the Rams will package a 2027 seventh-round pick for a 2026 seventh from Baltimore.

The two sides had been working together to find a new home for the veteran corner after he was benched earlier this season.

White, 29, is a former first-round pick by the Bills in the 2017 NFL Draft out of LSU. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $10,091,110 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1,841,060 in 2020 when the Bills exercised his fifth-year option for 2021.

From there, the Bills signed White to a four-year, $70 million extension including $55 million guaranteed. He was set to make base salaries of $9.95 million and $8.6 million for the next two years before agreeing to a restructured contract with the team.

The Bills released White with a post-June 1 designation this offseason and he later signed a one-year contract with the Rams.

In 2024, White appeared in four games for the Rams and recorded 12 tackles and two pass defenses.