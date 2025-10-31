Trade Rumors: Njoku, Meyers, Browns, Chiefs, Colts, Raiders

Browns
- Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated writes that Browns TE David Njoku is a trade candidate to watch ahead of the deadline.
- However, Breer points out that Cleveland wants to “support” QB Dillon Gabriel and get “as clean a read” as possible on the rookie quarterback going into 2026.
- Breer names DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka as someone who could draw interest from teams needing depth at edge rusher.
Chiefs
- Jordan Schultz says the Chiefs are looking for a defensive linemen ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.
- According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Chiefs are looking around for a potential addition at defensive tackle and running back following Isiah Pacheco‘s injury.
Colts
- According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Colts are among the teams looking for help at cornerback, while they could also look to add an edge rusher.
- Breer reports teams have inquired about Indianapolis’ surplus of receivers, which could give them a bargaining chip.
- Jordan Schultz says the Colts are looking for a playmaker in the secondary ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.
Raiders
- Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated writes that the Raiders’ roster is “so thin” that trades could impact HC Pete Carroll’s ability to rebuild the team.
- According to Breer, Las Vegas has turned away teams that have inquired about TE Michael Mayer and CB Eric Stokes.
- Breer also reports that G Jackson Powers-Johnson has drawn interest.
- Although WR Jakobi Meyers has long been a trade candidate, Breer points out that the Raiders lack depth at receiver. In the end, Breer mentions that there haven’t been many calls for Meyers.
