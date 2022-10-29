Trade Rumors: Roquan Smith, Bears, Commanders, Packers, Rams

Bears
- Jason La Canfora reports that the Bears remain open to trading veteran LB Roquan Smith.
- However, La Canfora mentions that Smith’s lack of contract is an issue for teams.
- In fact, some GMs have told La Canfora that it’s more likely that he will be franchise-tagged and traded next offseason.
Commanders
- Albert Breer mentions that the Commanders are still interested in trading CB William Jackson.
- Some teams reportedly believe the Commanders will cut Jackson if they’re unable to trade him.
Packers
- According to Albert Breer, the Packers are in the market for a wide receiver such as Chase Claypool of the Steelers.
- Breer mentions that other teams believe Claypool could be had for a third-round pick.
Rams
- According to Albert Breer, the Rams have made a substantial offer for Panthers DE Brian Burns, however, it remains to be seen if Carolina is willing to let him go as there are previous reports they received an offer of two first-round picks.
- Breer also mentions that the Rams may have some outgoing players at the deadline such as CB David Long, S Terrell Burgess, S Taylor Rapp, or RB Cam Akers.
