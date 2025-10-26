Trade Rumors: Trevon Diggs, Cowboys, Lions, Steelers

Cowboys
ESPN’s Todd Archer takes a look at some Cowboys players and whether they could be traded before the upcoming deadline.
- Trevon Diggs future in Dallas is in real question. Even if the Cowboys hold on to him past the trade deadline, Archer mentions that the team could designate him as a post-June 1 release next year save $12.5 million of cap space. If the Cowboys intend to move on from Diggs next year, Archer wonders why they wouldn’t take a day-three pick in a trade for him now.
- Archer mentions that WR Jalen Tolbert is in the final year of his contract and the Cowboys do have some depth, so a trade is possible. He believes the Cowboys would be looking at a day-three pick in return for Tolbert should they move him.
- Cowboys DE Sam Williams is also in the final year of his contract. Should he not be in the Cowboys’ long-term plans, Archer could see making him available.
- Former first-round DT Mazi Smith is in a position where a change of scenery could be best for both parties at this point, per Archer.
Steelers
- Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Steelers are making calls in search of a wide receiver.
Lions
- Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press thinks the Lions could use help at defensive end, and named Dolphins OLB Jaelan Phillips as the “most realistic big name who could be on the move.”
- Birkett also names Raiders DE Tyree Wilson, Miami OLB Bradley Chubb, Titans OLB Arden Key, Titans DE Dre’Mont Jones, Jets DE Jermaine Johnson and Saints DE Cameron Jordan as possible options.
- Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Lions are making trade calls in search of a cornerback.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!