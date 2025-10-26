Trade Rumors: Trevon Diggs, Cowboys, Lions, Steelers

Nate Bouda
Cowboys

ESPN’s Todd Archer takes a look at some Cowboys players and whether they could be traded before the upcoming deadline.

  • Trevon Diggs future in Dallas is in real question. Even if the Cowboys hold on to him past the trade deadline, Archer mentions that the team could designate him as a post-June 1 release next year save $12.5 million of cap space. If the Cowboys intend to move on from Diggs next year, Archer wonders why they wouldn’t take a day-three pick in a trade for him now.
  • Archer mentions that WR Jalen Tolbert is in the final year of his contract and the Cowboys do have some depth, so a trade is possible. He believes the Cowboys would be looking at a day-three pick in return for Tolbert should they move him.
  • Cowboys DE Sam Williams is also in the final year of his contract. Should he not be in the Cowboys’ long-term plans, Archer could see making him available.
  • Former first-round DT Mazi Smith is in a position where a change of scenery could be best for both parties at this point, per Archer.

Steelers

Lions

