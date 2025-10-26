Trade Rumors: Trevon Diggs, Cowboys, Lions, Steelers

Cowboys

ESPN’s Todd Archer takes a look at some Cowboys players and whether they could be traded before the upcoming deadline.

Trevon Diggs future in Dallas is in real question. Even if the Cowboys hold on to him past the trade deadline, Archer mentions that the team could designate him as a post-June 1 release next year save $12.5 million of cap space. If the Cowboys intend to move on from Diggs next year, Archer wonders why they wouldn’t take a day-three pick in a trade for him now.

future in Dallas is in real question. Even if the Cowboys hold on to him past the trade deadline, Archer mentions that the team could designate him as a post-June 1 release next year save $12.5 million of cap space. If the Cowboys intend to move on from Diggs next year, Archer wonders why they wouldn’t take a day-three pick in a trade for him now. Archer mentions that WR Jalen Tolbert is in the final year of his contract and the Cowboys do have some depth, so a trade is possible. He believes the Cowboys would be looking at a day-three pick in return for Tolbert should they move him.

is in the final year of his contract and the Cowboys do have some depth, so a trade is possible. He believes the Cowboys would be looking at a day-three pick in return for Tolbert should they move him. Cowboys DE Sam Williams is also in the final year of his contract. Should he not be in the Cowboys’ long-term plans, Archer could see making him available.

is also in the final year of his contract. Should he not be in the Cowboys’ long-term plans, Archer could see making him available. Former first-round DT Mazi Smith is in a position where a change of scenery could be best for both parties at this point, per Archer.

Steelers

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Steelers are making calls in search of a wide receiver.

Lions