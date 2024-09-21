Trade Rumors: Zach Wilson, Davante Adams, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano names Broncos DT D.J. Jones as a potential trade candidate ahead of the NFL’s November 5 deadline given he’s in the final year of his contract and could help a contending team as a “half-season rental.”
- Graziano mentions the Bears as a possible landing spot for Jones because HC Matt Eberflus tends to stockpile defensive linemen.
- Graziano lists the 49ers, Eagles, Cowboys, and Bengals as other fits for Jones.
- Graziano could also see Broncos QB Zach Wilson being someone Denver considers trading given he’s behind Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham on the depth chart and has some appeal as a developmental prospect.
- Graziano names the Rams as a team that makes sense for Wilson as a team without a “high-ceiling developmental quarterback.”
- He lists the Dolphins, Steelers, Panthers and Titans as four more potential landing spots for Wilson.
Chiefs
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano suggests the Chiefs as a potential trade fit for Patriots CB Jonathan Jones should he be available.
- Graziano mentions the Chiefs as a potential trade fit for Panthers WR Diontae Johnson.
- Graziano could see the Chiefs being a possible trade fit for Giants RB Devin Singletary and Panthers RB Miles Sanders.
Raiders
- When taking a look at the top trade candidates ahead of the NFL’s November 5 deadline, ESPN’s Dan Graziano names Raiders WR Davante Adams given it is in the realm of possibility that Las Vegas’ quarterback situation goes unsolved.
- Graziano could see the Jets being interested in Adams to reunite him with Aaron Rodgers.
- The Rams and Steelers are two more teams that could use Adams at receiver.
- Graziano names Texans RB Dameon Pierce as a potential landing spot ahead of the trade deadline given Las Vegas is struggling at the position with Zamir White and Alexander Mattison.
- Graziano also mentions the Raiders as a possible landing spot for Giants OLB Azeez Ojulari.
- Graziano lists Eagles LB Devin White and Colts LB E.J. Speed as potential trade options for the Raiders.
- Graziano tosses out the Raiders as a potential trade fit for Patriots CB Jonathan Jones should he be available.
- Graziano could also see the Raiders or “any contender that suffers an unforeseen injury” as options for Steelers QB Russell Wilson‘s services.
- Graziano includes the Raiders being a possible trade fit for Giants RB Devin Singletary and Panthers RB Miles Sanders.
