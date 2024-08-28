TRADE: Saints Acquiring DT John Ridgeway From Commanders

According to Ian Rapoport, the Commanders are trading DT John Ridgeway to the Saints on Wednesday.

Adam Schefter reports the Saints are sending a 2025 sixth-round pick to Washington in exchange for Ridgeway and a 2025 seventh-round pick.

It was reported yesterday that Ridgeway was available for trade as Washington cleaned house with new GM Adam Peters and HC Dan Quinn coming in this offseason.

Ridgeway, 25, transferred to Arkansas after four years at Illinois State, where he was twice named to the all-conference team. The Cowboys used a fifth-round pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,902,551 that includes a signing bonus of $242,551. However, Dallas opted to waive him as a rookie and he was claimed by the Commanders.

In 2023, Ridgeway appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders and recorded 31 total tackles and one pass deflection.