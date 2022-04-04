TRADE: Saints Trade With Eagles For Two First-Round Picks In 2022

According to Adam Schefter, the Saints and Eagles have executed a trade that will give New Orleans the No. 16 and No. 19 picks in the first round this year.

The full details, per Schefter:

Saints get: Picks No. 16, No. 19 and No. 194 in 2022.

Eagles get: Picks No. 18, No. 101 and No. 237 in 2022, plus a 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round pick.

In very broad strokes, the Saints traded significant future draft capital in order to add another first-round pick in the draft this year.

It’s not clear what their plans are for those picks yet given the draft is still a month out, but they obviously have something big in mind.

The Saints need a new left tackle after losing Terron Armstead in free agency. Their quarterback situation also isn’t exactly settled, and often when teams make these kinds of aggressive moves, it’s with a quarterback in mind.

From Philadelphia’s point of view, they get to move one of their three original first-round picks into the future and pick up a little bit extra for it.