TRADE: Saints Trading DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson To Eagles

According to Ian Rapoport, the Saints are trading DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles.

Per Adam Schefter, the Saints will get a fifth-round pick in 2023 and the worse of their two sixth-round picks in 2024, while the Eagles get Gardner-Johnson and a seventh-round pick in 2025.

Gardner-Johnson had made some noise about his contract earlier this offseason and Rapoport says talks breaking down was the impetus for the trade.

Philadelphia was pretty weak at safety, so this gives them a starting caliber player.

Gardner-Johnson, 24, is a former fourth-round pick of the Saints back in 2019 out of Florida. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and is set to make a base salary of $2.54 million.

In 2021, Gardner-Johnson appeared in 12 games for the Saints and recorded 46 total tackles, two sacks, three interceptions and seven pass deflections.