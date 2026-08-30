TRADE: Seahawks Trading For Chargers UDFA CB Avery Smith

According to Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks are trading for Chargers CB Avery Smith, sending a 2027 sixth-round pick to Los Angeles.

Smith was a rookie undrafted free agent out of Toledo who signed with the Chargers this spring and has impressed. Instead of keeping him on the final 53, the Chargers elected to flip him for a small profit.

Meanwhile this is the latest in several moves the Seahawks have made to address their cornerback room this summer, which is worth monitoring.

Smith, 22, was a two-year starter at Toledo and was twice named second-team All-MAC. He signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft.

During his four-year college career, Smith recorded 127 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, three interceptions and 26 pass deflections in 51 career games.