TRADE: Steelers Trading For Rams WR Allen Robinson, Pending Physical

Update:

Adam Schefter has full trade compensation details for the Steelers’ acquisition of Rams WR Allen Robinson.

The two teams will swap seventh-round picks, with the Rams getting the No. 234 overall selection and sending Pittsburgh the No. 251 pick.

Robinson was owed $15.25 million guaranteed in 2023. The Rams already paid $5.25 million of that and will take on another $5 million. The remaining $5 million will be picked up by the Steelers.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Steelers are in the process of finalizing a trade for Rams WR Allen Robinson.

Pelissero says the deal is contingent on Robinson passing a physical, which at this point is more than just a formality. Robinson’s 2022 season ended early with a foot injury and he has a fairly length injury history.

The Rams have been pretty openly shopping Robinson, including making it known they were willing to eat some of his guaranteed salary for 2023, and evidently found a buyer. He is due $15.25 million guaranteed in 2023, $5.25 million of which has already been paid by the Rams as a roster bonus in March.

If the deal goes through, Robinson would join a Steelers receiving corps that already includes Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, as well as TE Pat Freiermuth and RB Najee Harris.

Robinson is expected to be ready for Phase 2 of OTAs this spring as he continues to rehab the foot injury.

Robinson, 29, is a former second-round pick by the Jaguars back in 2014. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.510 million rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $42 million contract with roughly $25 million guaranteed with the Bears back in 2018.

Robinson played out the final year of his contract and made a base salary of $10.9 million for the 2020 season. Chicago franchise-tagged him for the 2021 season at $17.9 million and he later departed in free agency for a three-year, $46.5 million contract that includes $30.7 million fully guaranteed with the Rams.

In 2022, Robinson appeared in 10 games for the Rams and caught 33 passes for 339 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Robinson as the news is available.