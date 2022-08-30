TRADE: Steelers Trading For Vikings OL Jesse Davis

Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo are reporting that the Steelers are trading for Vikings OL Jesse Davis for a conditional seventh-round draft pick in 2025

Davis, 30, originally signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Idaho back in 2015. He was among Seattle’s roster cuts and eventually signed a future/reserve deal with the Jets.

The Dolphins signed Davis to their practice squad a year later and he’s been on their roster ever since. Davis finished out his three-year, $15 million contract that included $8.5 million guaranteed and was let go by the Dolphins this offseason.

Davis later caught on with the Vikings and was competing to start at guard, before losing the job and being traded to Pittsburgh ahead of the roster cut deadline.

In 2021, Davis appeared in 17 games for the Dolphins, making 16 starts for them.