TRADE: Texans Trade RT Tytus Howard To Browns

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Texans and Browns have agreed to a trade that will send RT Tytus Howard to the Browns for a fifth-round pick.

The Browns are signing Howard to a three-year, $63 million extension as part of the deal.

Cleveland is in the process of rebuilding their offensive line and Howard is, obviously, a key part of the unit moving forward. They still have several free agents on their offensive line unit this offseason, so more moves are expected from here.

Howard, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Texans out of Alabama State back in 2019. Houston exercised his fifth-year option worth $13.2 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

Howard was entering the last year of his deal when he signed a three-year, $56 million extension with the Texans.

In 2025, Howard appeared in 16 games for the Texans and started each time at tackle.