TRADE: Titans Trading DB Elijah Molden To Chargers

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Titans are finalizing a trade that will send DB Elijah Molden to the Chargers for “late-round draft pick compensation.”

The Titans have swung a few trades in recent days, as they get their 53-man roster set for the regular season.

Molden, 25, was a three-year starter at Washington and was named first-team All-Pac 12 in 2020. The Titans drafted Molden with pick No. 100 in the third round of the 2021 draft.

Molden signed a four-year deal worth $4,785,850 million with an $840,618 signing bonus.

In 2023, Elijah Molden appeared in 15 games for the Titans, making eight starts and recording 73 tackles, a forced fumble, a recovery, an interception, a defensive touchdown and four pass defenses.