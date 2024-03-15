TRADE: Vikings Agree To Draft Trade With Texans

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Vikings have already agreed to a draft trade with the Texans to move up into round one.

Here’s the full breakdown:

Vikings receive:

2024 1st (23)

2024 7th (232)

Texans receive:

2024 2nd (42)

2024 6th (188)

2025 2nd

The Vikings now have two first-round picks to work with this year, which is interesting considering that there has been speculation about Minnesota potentially making an aggressive move up the board for a quarterback prospect.

It’s rare to see draft trades completely this far in advance of the draft, which should only fuel further speculation about the Vikings targeting a quarterback.

Minnesota lost Kirk Cousins to the Falcons this offseason and signed Sam Darnold in recent days. However, it’s clear that they would like to add competition there.

It remains to be seen whether a team like the Patriots would be willing to trade out of No. 3 overall, but the Cardinals have been very active in trades and could have No. 4 available.

As for the Texans, No. 24 overall comes via the Browns from the Deshaun Watson trade. They’re dropping roughly 20 spots for a 2025 second, which has a chance of being a reasonably high pick, depending on how everything comes together for Minnesota in 2024.

We’ll have more regarding potential draft trades as the news is available.