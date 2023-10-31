TRADE: Vikings Dealing G Ezra Cleveland To Jaguars

According to Ian Rapoport, the Vikings are trading G Ezra Cleveland to the Jaguars.

Rapoport says the compensation is a Day 3 draft pick for Cleveland, who’s an interesting player in the final year of his rookie deal. Ben Goessling adds it’s a sixth-round pick Jacksonville initially got from the Panthers.

It’s another move for Minnesota, which has been busy today with the deal for QB Joshua Dobbs.

For the Jaguars, they get help at offensive line and a look at a player who could be a candidate to re-sign long-term. Their offensive line coach Phil Rauscher worked with Cleveland in Minnesota.

Cleveland, 25, was a three-year starter at Boise State before the Vikings selected him with the No. 58 pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He’s in the final year of a four-year, $5,537,209 rookie contract that includes a $1,587,061 signing bonus and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Cleveland has appeared in six games with six starts for the Vikings at left guard.