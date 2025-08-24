TRADE: Vikings Trading QB Sam Howell To Eagles

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Vikings are trading backup QB Sam Howell to the Eagles.

The full trade details are:

Vikings receive 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick

Eagles receive QB Sam Howell and a 2026 sixth-round pick

His is now the third time Howell has been traded in the last two years.

The Vikings brought in free agent QB Carson Wentz for a workout recently, so they’re clearly looking to add some experience behind J.J. McCarthy this season.

Howell joins the Eagles’ quarterback room that includes Jalen Hurts and Tanner McKee.

Howell, 24, was considered to be one of the top quarterback prospects in the country entering his junior season at North Carolina but fell to the fifth round after a rocky year and was drafted by the Commanders in 2022.

The Commanders traded Howell to the Seahawks last year. He was later traded to the Vikings during the offseason.

Howell is in the final year of a four-year $4,021,599 contract that includes a $361,599 signing bonus.

In 2024, Howell appeared in two games for the Seahawks and completed 35.7 percent of his passes to go along with no touchdowns and one interception.