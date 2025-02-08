Travis Kelce Reportedly Still Undecided About NFL Future

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that while Chiefs TE Travis Kelce has said he has a lot of football left in him, the star tight end is undecided about his future.

Rapoport says that sources informed of Kelce’s thinking have said the result of the Super Bowl on Sunday could determine what he elects to do in terms of coming back for the 2025 season.

“Hopefully still playing football. I love doing this. I love coming into work every day. I feel like I still got a lot of good football left in me,” Kelce said last week.

“We’ll see what happens. I know I’ve been setting myself up for other opportunities in my life. That’s always been the goal, knowing that football only lasts for so long.”

Rapoport mentions that Kelce is owed a base salary of just $4.5 million in 2025 and has an $11.5 million roster bonus due on March 14, so it’s possible he could make more than this off the field than playing next year.

Rapoport expects there to be a clear indication of where Kelce is leaning in the “coming days and weeks.”

Kelce, 35, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs out of Cincinnati back in 2013. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.126 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $675,000 for the 2016 season when he signed a six-year, $46.8 million contract extension.

He signed another four-year, $57.25 million extension in 2020. Kelce was due base salaries of $12 million and $16.25 million over the final two seasons of that deal.

In 2024, Kelce appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 97 receptions on 133 targets for 823 yards and three touchdowns.