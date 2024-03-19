Tre’Davious White Also Set To Visit Giants & Titans

According to Adam Schefter, former Bills CB Tre’Davious White also has visits with the Titans and Giants on the docket later this week.

White is in Los Angeles meeting with the Rams today and was supposed to have a meeting with the Raiders.

The Giants and Titans are two other corner-needy teams, with the Giants having a lot of staff members who know White from his time in Buffalo.

White is working his way back from a season-ending Achilles tear he suffered last year.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2025 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

White, 29, is a former first-round pick by the Bills in the 2017 NFL Draft out of LSU. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $10,091,110 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1,841,060 in 2020 when the Bills exercised his fifth-year option for 2021.

From there, the Bills signed White to a four-year, $70 million extension including $55 million guaranteed. He was set to make base salaries of $9.95 million and $8.6 million for the next two years before agreeing to a restructured contract with the team.

The Bills released White with a post-June 1 designation this offseason.

In 2023, White appeared in four games for the Bills and recorded nine tackles and one interception.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.