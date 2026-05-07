Giants Cut Four Players Ahead Of Minicamp

By
Logan Ulrich
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The New York Giants announced they have cut four players ahead of this week’s rookie minicamp. 

The full list includes: 

  1. LB Swayze Bozeman
  2. DT Elijah Chatman
  3. WR Courtney Jackson
  4. DL Marlon Tuipulotu

Tuipulotu, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Eagles out of USC back in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He made it onto the active roster as a rookie and appeared in five games. The following season he appeared in nine games before winding up on injured reserve in November 2022 due to a torn meniscus.

Tuipulotu was among the Eagles’ final roster cuts last offseason, and he signed with the Chiefs practice squad just two days after being released. Kansas City re-signed him to a contract in March 2025 and he spent the season on the practice squad.

The Giants signed him to a futures deal for the 2026 season. 

In 2025, Tuipulotu appeared in three games for the Chiefs and recorded one total tackle.

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