Giants Cut Four Players Ahead Of Minicamp

The New York Giants announced they have cut four players ahead of this week’s rookie minicamp.

The Giants have released the following players:

▪️LB Swayze Bozeman

▪️DL Elijah Chatman

▪️WR Courtney Jackson

▪️DL Marlon Tuipulotu pic.twitter.com/3s7lPnC8pX — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) May 7, 2026

The full list includes:

Tuipulotu, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Eagles out of USC back in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He made it onto the active roster as a rookie and appeared in five games. The following season he appeared in nine games before winding up on injured reserve in November 2022 due to a torn meniscus.

Tuipulotu was among the Eagles’ final roster cuts last offseason, and he signed with the Chiefs practice squad just two days after being released. Kansas City re-signed him to a contract in March 2025 and he spent the season on the practice squad.

The Giants signed him to a futures deal for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Tuipulotu appeared in three games for the Chiefs and recorded one total tackle.