Falcons Signed CB Darren Hall

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have signed CB Darren Hall to a contract.

He was a former mid-round pick by Atlanta a few years ago. To make room on the roster, they released S Tysheem Johnson.

Hall, 26, was a three-year starter at San Diego State and first team All-MWC in 2020. The Falcons drafted Hall with pick No. 108 overall in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Hall signed a four-year deal worth $4,284,748 million with a $804,748 million signing bonus. He was in the third year of that contract when Atlanta waived him coming out of the preseason.

He caught on with the Colts’ practice squad and finished out the year. Hall later signed a futures deal with the Cardinals for the 2024 season but was waived and returned to the Cardinals

In 2025, Hall appeared in 13 games for the Cardinals and recorded 21 total tackles.