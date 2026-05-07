Vikings Request Three More For GM Interviews Including Former Raiders GM Dave Ziegler

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Vikings have requested an interview with Titans assistant GM Dave Ziegler for their GM opening.

Pelissero adds the Vikings also requested an interview with 49ers assistant GM RJ Gillen for the GM vacancy.

Per CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, the Vikings requested a GM interview with Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander as well.

Minnesota also requested a GM interview with Bills assistant GM Terrance Gray earlier this week, bringing their known number of candidates to four at the moment.

Ziegler, 48, began his career as a special teams coordinator at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Arizona. From there, he worked as the WRs coach and special teams at Iona College and John Carroll University.

Ziegler held roles in the Broncos’ scouting department before he was hired by the Patriots. New England promoted him to assistant director of player personnel in 2020 and then eventually director of player personnel in 2021, replacing Texans GM Nick Caserio.

From there, the Raiders hired Ziegler as their general manager in January of 2022, replacing former GM Mike Mayock.

They later elected to fire him, along with HC Josh McDaniels back at the start of November 2023. Ziegler was then hired as the Titans’ assistant GM in January 2025.

We’ll have more on the Vikings’ GM search as the news becomes available.