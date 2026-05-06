Vikings Request Interview With Bills Assistant GM Terrance Gray

According to Tom Pelissero, the Vikings have requested permission to interview Bills assistant GM Terrance Gray for their general manager vacancy.

This is the first reported external candidate for the role. Vikings VP of football operations Rob Brzezinski has been the interim GM and is a candidate to remain in the full-time role.

Minnesota indicated last week it wouldn’t be publicly giving updates on the search.

Gray began his executive career as the Chiefs’ player development and player Personnel from 2003-2005. From there, he spent 11 years as a college scout with the Vikings before joining the Bills in 2017 as director of college scouting.