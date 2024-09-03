Trent Williams Reporting Back To 49ers With New Deal Imminent

49ers LT Trent Williams is ending his holdout and reporting back to the team today, per his agency.

All-Pro LT Trent Williams is headed to SF to finalize a new deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

–#elitelyaltysports @ou_football pic.twitter.com/Gykw73TXoi — Elite Loyalty Sports (@eliteloyaltysp) September 3, 2024

The deal isn’t done but it’s close enough that Williams is comfortable returning to San Francisco, according to Ian Rapoport.

The timing gives Williams a chance to be ready to play in the season opener against the Jets next Monday.

Williams had three years remaining on his contract and was seeking an update with a raise and more guarantees to reflect his standing as the NFL’s top left tackle after the market passed him by.

Williams, 36, is a former first-round pick of Washington back in 2010. He played out the final year of his five-year, $66 million contract that included $43.25 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2020 season.

The 49ers later traded for Williams and signed him to a new contract that runs through the 2026 season. Williams is currently set to earn a base salary of $20.05 million in 2024.

In 2023, Williams appeared in and started 15 games for the 49ers at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 2 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on Williams as the news is available.