Trevor Lawrence Declines Invite To Attend NFL Draft

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence and presumptive No. 1 overall pick has declined the NFL’s invite for him to attend the NFL Draft in Cleveland next month.

Schefter says that Lawrence will instead watch the draft at Clemson with his family and friends.

Lawrence underwent surgery in February on his non-throwing shoulder to repair a labrum issue and he should be ready for training camp.

Lawrence, 21, has been the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft for well over a year now and figures to be playing for the Jaguars later this year.

During his three-year college career, Lawrence completed 66.6 percent of his pass attempts for 10,098 yards (8.9 YPA), 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He also rushed 231 times for 943 yards and 18 touchdowns in 40 career games.

We’ll have more regarding Lawrence as the news is available.