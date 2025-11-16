Trey Hendrickson Dealing With Sports Hernia Injury

According to Ian Rapoport, Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson has been battling a sports hernia injury which has sidelined him for the last three games.

Rapoport says Hendrickson worsened the injury trying to play through it earlier this year. Injured reserve has been a consideration but for now Hendrickson is going to try to rehab to get to a point to return to the field.

Surgery to correct the issue during the offseason would be likely, per Rapoport.

This injury was an anchor on Hendrickson’s trade value ahead of the deadline, as the Bengals didn’t get any offers close to their asking price.

Hendrickson, 30, was selected with the No. 103 overall pick by the Saints out of Florida Atlantic in 2017. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $3,106,288, which included a signing bonus of $706,284.

Hendrickson then signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals back in 2021 and went on to appear in the Super Bowl for the team. Cincinnati signed him to a one-year extension through 2025 in 2023.

He was due a base salary of $15.8 million in the final year of his contract in 2025 when he and the team agreed to a $14 million raise to resolve a holdout.

In 2025, Hendrickson has appeared in seven games for the Bengals, recording 16 total tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble, and a pass deflection.

We’ll have more on Hendrickson as the news is available.