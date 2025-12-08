Trey Hendrickson Undergoing Core Muscle Surgery, Out Six Weeks

According to Adam Schefter, Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson will have surgery to address a core muscle injury that he’s been fighting through for a couple of months now.

Schefter says the procedure has a recovery timeline of six weeks. That will knock Hendrickson out for the rest of the year unless the Bengals make the playoffs by some miracle.

The veteran pass rusher got hurt back in Week 6 and re-aggravated the injury trying to play through it in Week 8. He’s been out since then and been classified as week to week, with the Bengals declining to put him on injured reserve.

This injury was an anchor on Hendrickson’s trade value ahead of the deadline, as the Bengals didn’t get any offers close to their asking price.

Now the two sides once again face an uncertain future together after the contract standoff this past year. Hendrickson is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent but the Bengals could use the franchise tag on him.

Hendrickson, 30, was selected with the No. 103 overall pick by the Saints out of Florida Atlantic in 2017. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $3,106,288, which included a signing bonus of $706,284.

Hendrickson then signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals back in 2021 and went on to appear in the Super Bowl for the team. Cincinnati signed him to a one-year extension through 2025 in 2023.

He was due a base salary of $15.8 million in the final year of his contract in 2025 when he and the team agreed to a $14 million raise to resolve a holdout.

In 2025, Hendrickson has appeared in seven games for the Bengals, recording 16 total tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble, and a pass deflection.

We’ll have more on Hendrickson as the news is available.