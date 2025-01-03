Trey Lance Expected To Get ‘Significant Snaps’ In Season Finale

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Cowboys QB Trey Lance is expected to play “significant snaps” in the team’s Week 18 finale.

The Cowboys had been going with Cooper Rush with Dak Prescott out of the lineup.

Many have wondered when Lance would get his opportunity and it looks like that will happen this Sunday.

Rush is still expected to start the game, but Lance will likely take over for him at some point.

Lance, 24, was a one-year starter at North Dakota State. He was a unanimous All-American sophomore but was limited to appearing in just one game in 2020 due to NDSU’s schedule.

The 49ers traded up to select Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lance signed a four-year, $34,105,276 contract with the 49ers that includes a $22,163,837 signing bonus. The Cowboys acquired him from San Francisco in August of last year in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick.

He’s set to make a base salary of $1,055,000 in 2024 and will count for $5,310,714 against this year’s cap. The Cowboys declined his fifth-year option, which means he’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Lance has appeared in three games for the Cowboys and completed 5 of 7 pass attempts for 22 yards and an interception.