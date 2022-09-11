Trey Lance Not Expected To Have “Short Leash” As Starting QB

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, 49ers QB Trey Lance will not operate with a “short leash” this season, despite the team’s surprising decision to retain Jimmy Garoppolo as his backup.

Instead, the reporters say that the 49ers are Lance’s team and they are fully behind him as their starter.

The 49ers reportedly intended to trade away Garoppolo, but when it became clear they could keep him as their backup at a reduced rate, they felt it was a great insurance policy. Beyond that, Garoppolo could still be traded midseason and even if they hold on to him for the season, San Francisco could recoup a compensatory pick down the road.

Kyle Shanahan was asked during an appearance on KNBR whether Garoppolo is back because the 49ers don’t believe in Lance.

“It sounds like a fan talking and they have zero idea of what they’re talking about. Not to insult a fan or anything,” Shanahan said, per David Lombardi.

Lance, 22, was a one-year starter at North Dakota State. He was a unanimous All-American sophomore, but was limited to appearing in just one game last year due to NDSU’s schedule.

The 49ers traded up in round one to select Lance with the No. 3 overall pick. Lance signed a four-year, $34,105,276 contract with the 49ers that includes a $22,163,837 signing bonus.

San Francisco will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2021, Lance appeared in six games for the 49ers and completed 57.7 percent of his passes for 603 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 168 yards and a touchdown.