Tua Tagovailoa Progressing To On-Field Work, Will Not Play Week 6

Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report that while Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is making strides and will return to the field on Wednesday, he will not play in Week 6.

Tagovailoa is still in the beginning stages of the concussion protocol but even if he’s cleared by Sunday, Rapoport and Pelissero say he will be held out this week against the Vikings.

Dolphins backup QB Teddy Bridgewater is currently not dealing with any symptoms from his concussion, but also has no timeline for a return.

The team may wind up starting seventh-round QB Skylar Thompson once again as they wait for both veteran quarterbacks to clear the concussion protocol.

Tagovailoa, 24, was selected with the No. 5 overall pick out of Alabama in 2020 by the Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $30,275,438 rookie contract that included a $19,578,501 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Dolphins to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Tagovailoa has appeared in three games for the Dolphins and thrown for 739 yards to go with seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

We will have more news on the Dolphins’ quarterback situation as it becomes available.