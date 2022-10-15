Tua Tagovailoa & Teddy Bridgewater Clear Concussion Protocol

Adam Schefter reports that Dolphins quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater have cleared concussion protocol, with Tagovailoa expected to return in Week 7 against the Steelers.

Schefter adds that Bridgewater will be active for Week 6 and back up seventh-round QB Skylar Thompson.

Tagovailoa, 24, was selected with the No. 5 overall pick out of Alabama in 2020 by the Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $30,275,438 rookie contract that included a $19,578,501 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Dolphins to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Tagovailoa has appeared in three games for the Dolphins and thrown for 739 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

We will have more news on the Dolphins’ quarterback situation as it becomes available.