Tyreek Hill Taken To Local Hospital After Serious Knee Injury

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill was carted off the field during Monday’s game against the Jets with a gruesome left leg injury.

The team announced that he was being taken to the hospital for imaging, evaluation and observation.

Ian Rapoport said that Hill is believed to have suffered a dislocated knee.

These types of knee injuries often come with ligament damage, so it’s very likely Hill’s 2025 season is over and he could be facing a long rehabilitation.

Hill, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract in 2019 when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year $54 million extension that included $35.2 million guaranteed.

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason. From there, Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Dolphins that included $72.2 million guaranteed.

He was due base salaries of $19.665 million and $21.835 million over his next two seasons when he agreed to a reworked three-year, $90 million contract with $65 million in guarantees heading into the 2024 season.

In 2025, Hill has appeared in three games for the Dolphins and caught 15 passes on 23 targets for 198 yards and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Dolphins and Hill as the news is available.