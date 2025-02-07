Tyreek Hill Plans On Returning To Dolphins Next Season

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill said he wanted out of Miami after the season, but has backtracked on his comments since then. When talking to reporters on Friday, Hill said he’s taking “full accountability” for his words and plans to be back in 2025.

“I’m taking full accountability for what I said. I’m gonna come back next year. I wanna stay with the Dolphins,” Hill said, via Chris Simms.

Hill said back in January that he wanted out and needed to do “what’s best for my career.”

“I’m out, bruh,” Hill said. “It was great playing here but at the end of the day, I have to do what’s best for my career.”

According to Barry Jackson, Hill’s camp has indicated that he wants Miami to bolster the roster because he wants to win.

Hill explained that those comments were out of “frustration.”

“What y’all had heard at the end of the season was frustration,” Hill said, via ESPN.com. “I’ve been winning my whole life, bruh. Y’all don’t understand, I bust my ass every day — I deserve to feel like that, I deserve to have some kind of opinion. Y’all just want me to say, ‘Oh well, get ‘em next year?’ Nah, f— that. We’ve got to come back, we got to put some pressure on motherf—–. Y’all got to fix this s—, come on. Add some motherf—— dogs in this b—-. I compete, I love to compete, bruh.”

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said they spoke for around an hour or so about the situation in an attempt to “clear the air.”

“We met for, I want to say an hour,” McDaniel said. “I think I was very direct with him, he was very honest, and it was great terms that we were discussing. Discussed multiple things, including — without wavering — that it’s not acceptable to leave the game and it won’t be tolerated in the future. He embraced accountability, and I wouldn’t say there was anything necessarily to fix as much as we had to clear the air in a rough and tumultuous situation.”

Hill, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract in 2019 when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year $54 million extension that included $35.2 million guaranteed.

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason. From there, Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Dolphins that included $72.2 million guaranteed.

He was due base salaries of $19.665 million and $21.835 million over the next two seasons when he agreed to a reworked three-year, $90 million contract with $65 million in guarantees.

In 2024, Hill appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and caught 81 passes for 959 yards receiving and six touchdowns to go along with eight rushes for 53 yards.