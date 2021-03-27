Tyson Alualu No Longer Signing With Jaguars, Will Instead Re-Sign With Steelers

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that veteran DT Tyson Alualu has had a change of heart about signing with the Jaguars, despite reaching an agreement with them last week.

According to Pelissero, Alualu will instead be re-signing with the Steelers on a two-year contract.

Pelissero explains that Alualu was going to sign with the Jaguars, but couldn’t make the trip to Jacksonville after testing positive for COVID-19. Pelissero adds that Alualu built a dream house in Pittsburgh and has his kids in school there, all of which led to him changing his mind about leaving the Steelers.

Prior reports said that Alualu had agreed to a two-year contract with $6 million with the Jaguars, so it will be interesting to see how close he comes to this figure in his deal with the Steelers.

Alualu, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2010. He played out his rookie contract with the Jaguars before returning to the team on a two-year, $6 million contract in 2015.

He eventually departed Jacksonville in 2017 and agreed to a two-year, $6 million contract with the Steelers. Pittsburgh then re-signed him to another two-year deal.

In 2020, Alualu appeared in 15 games for the Steelers and recorded 17 tackles and two sacks.