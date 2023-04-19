UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet Had Six Visits

According to Tom Pelissero, UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet wrapped up his official visit schedule today and has traveled to see six teams in total.

The full list includes:

Bears Bills Buccaneers Chargers Cowboys Raiders

Charbonnet also had a private workout with the 49ers, per Pelissero.

He’s one of the top running back prospects in this class and is expected to be a Day 2 selection.

Charbonnet, 22, began his career at Michigan before transferring to UCLA for his final two seasons. He was honorable mention all-conference as a freshman and earned second and first-team All-Pac 12 selections in two years at UCLA.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 61 overall prospect and No. 3 running back.

During his four-year college career, Charbonnet appeared in 40 games and made 28 starts. He rushed for 3,346 yards on 565 carries (5.9 YPC) and 39 touchdowns to go along with 75 receptions for another 589 yards.