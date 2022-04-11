UCLA TE Greg Dulcich Has Top 30 Visit With Falcons

According to Ian Rapoport, UCLA TE Greg Dulcich is currently on a top 30 visit with the Atlanta Falcons.

Rapoport adds Dulcich has had quite a bit of interest this draft season, as his other meetings include the Bengals, Chargers, Colts and Packers.

Dulcich ran a blazing 40 time at the Combine and is vying to be the first tight end off the board on Day 2 of the draft.

Teams can only host 30 prospects for visits at their facility, with some caveats for local prospects, so this is a notable level of interest.

Dulcich, 22, became a full-time starter as a senior at UCLA and was named first-team All-PAC12 in 2021.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 2 tight end and No. 80 overall player.

For his career, Dulcich appeared in 33 games and made 17 starts for UCLA, recording 77 receptions for 1,353 yards and 11 touchdowns.