UFL’s Battlehawks Signing WR Denzel Mims

According to Rich Cimini, WR Denzel Mims has elected to sign a contract with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the UFL.

He will have an opportunity to earn playing time in the UFL after failing to land a spot with the Jaguars’ practice squad after being released in August.

Since becoming a free agent, Mims has worked out with the Seahawks and Cowboys, but left both teams without a contract.

Mims, 26, was selected with the No. 59 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jets out of Baylor. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,433,700 rookie contract that included a $1,511,782 signing bonus when the Jets traded Mims to Detroit in August for a conditional late-round pick swap.

However, Mims was cut with an injury designation and signed with the Steelers’ practice squad in October. Pittsburgh brought him back on a futures deal for the 2024 season before waiving him in June.

He signed on with the Jaguars last offseason but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Mims appeared in 10 games for the Jets and caught 11 passes for 186 yards receiving and no touchdowns.