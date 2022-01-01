UNC QB Sam Howell Officially Declares For NFL Draft

North Carolina QB Sam Howell announced Saturday via his Twitter account that he’s officially declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Proverbs 3:5-6 Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight. 🎥: @MatthewFedder pic.twitter.com/0qxRC08RZc — Sam Howell (@Sam7Howell) January 1, 2022

Howell, 21, is considered to be one of the top quarterback prospects in the country. He has been mentioned as a potential first-round pick this year.

Dane Brugler has Howell rated as his No. 48 overall prospect.

During his college career at UNC, Howell completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 10,283 yards, 92 touchdowns and 23 interceptions over the course of 37 games and three seasons. He also rushed for 1,009 yards and 17 touchdowns.