Uncertainty Remains Regarding Texans Front Office?

According to Josina Anderson, there’s still some uncertainty in Houston regarding the current front office structure helmed by GM Nick Caserio.

Anderson adds Caserio will remain in place to assist owner Cal McNair with the coaching search, but things remain “tenuous at best.”

Jay Glazer reported on Sunday he expected one or both of Caserio or HC Lovie Smith to be fired, and Smith was fired that evening.

Caserio was previously seen as having much more job security, but with Smith gone he will be hiring his third head coach in as many years, which is something not many general managers get to do.

The Texans have clearly been rebuilding, but it’s clear McNair and others inside the building expected better so far. Earlier this season, they fired controversial executive Jack Easterby, who was seen as a close ally of Caserio’s.

Caserio, 47, got into coaching back in 1999 as a graduate assistant at Saginaw Valley State. He spent three years coaching in college before the Patriots hired him as an offensive coaching assistant in 2002.

Caserio later took a personnel assistant job and worked his way up to director of player personnel in 2008. He remained in that position until taking the Texans’ general manager job in 2021.

In two years in Houston, Caserio’s teams have compiled a record of 6-26-1.

We’ll have more on the Texans as the news is available.