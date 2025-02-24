Unnamed Team Proposes Banning Eagles’ Tush Push Play

Over the last few seasons, the Eagles’ use of the tush push has been one of the bigger debate topics as some believe the play isn’t fair to opposing defenses.

The potential rule change was brought back into the spotlight during the NFC Title game when the Commanders committed repeated penalties to the point where the Eagles were nearly awarded a touchdown without actually scoring.

Judy Battista reports one unnamed NFL team has proposed to the league to ban the tush push.

Battista adds they could look to modify the rules to keep the play in some regard and brought up how the lack of data on it means it likely won’t be banned for injury reasons alone.

Yesterday, Mark Maske mentioned the chairman of the NFL competition committee Rich McKay said they haven’t discussed the issue yet but they expect to at some point.

Maske also brought up that they could have a possible vote on the subject in March and it would need 24 votes to pass.