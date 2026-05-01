Packers Sign Five Draft Picks & 10 UDFAs

The Green Bay Packers announced they signed five draft picks and 10 undrafted free agents on Friday.

Packers sign 5 draft picks, 10 rookie free agents — Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 1, 2026

This leaves second-round CB Brandon Cisse as the Packers’ only remaining unsigned pick.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 2 52 Brandon Cisse CB 3 77 Chris McClellan DT Signed 4 120 Dani Dennis-Sutton DE Signed 5 153 Jager Burton C Signed 6 201 Domani Jackson CB Signed 6 216 Trey Smack K Signed

Their undrafted free agent additions include G Dylan Barrett, QB Kyron Drones, G Josh Gesky, EDGE Nyjalik Kelly, S Murvin Kenion, TE RJ Maryland, RB Jaden Nixon, LB TJ Quinn, WR J. Michael Sturdivant, and G Dillon Wade.

McClellan, 22, was a four-star recruit and the 16th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class. He committed to Florida and remained there for two years before transferring to Missouri in 2024.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has McClellan as the eighth-best defensive tackle in the class with a third- to fourth-round grade.

During his four-year college career, McClellan appeared in 51 games and recorded 133 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, four pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble.