Eagles Announce Eight UDFA Signings Ahead Of Rookie Minicamp

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have signed eight undrafted free agents ahead of the start of rookie minicamp on Friday.

The following are the UDFAs the Eagles signed on Friday:

DB Kapena Gushiken DB Tucker Large LB Deontae Lawson DB Maximus Pulley G Jaeden Roberts LS Rocco Underwood DE Joshua Weru TE Dae’Quan Wright

Wright, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 33rd-ranked tight end in the 2022 recruiting class out of Perry, Georgia. He committed to Virginia Tech but entered the portal after two years and transferred to Ole Miss for two seasons, where he earned Second Team All-SEC honors in 2025.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had Wright as the 17th-best tight end in the class with a fifth to sixth-round grade.

In his collegiate career, Wright appeared in 47 games over four years at Virginia Tech and Ole Miss. He caught 113 passes for 1,603 yards and nine touchdowns.