USC QB Caleb Williams Not Expected To Throw At Combine

Jordan Schultz is reporting that USC QB Caleb Williams is not expected to throw at the Scouting Combine this week.

Williams is the presumed No. 1 pick in the draft, so there isn’t much upside to him taking part in on-field drills during the event.

Ian Rapoport confirms that Williams will wait until his Pro Day at USC to throw and work out for teams.

Williams will, however, be in attendance at the Combine this week, per Rapoport.

Williams, 22, was a top recruit who won the starting job at Oklahoma midway through his first season. He transferred to USC to follow HC Lincoln Riley and started two seasons for the Trojans, winning the Heisman trophy in 2022.

During his three-year college career, Williams completed 66.9 percent of his pass attempts for 10,082 yards, 93 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 37 games. He added 966 yards rushing and 27 touchdowns on the ground.