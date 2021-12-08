USC WR Drake London Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

On Wednesday, USC WR Drake London announced via his Twitter account that he’s forgoing his senior season and declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

To the best University in the world, Thank you for everything! Fight on forever! One-Five… ✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/UgxJO3xsUF — Dråkë (@DrakeLondon_) December 9, 2021

London is one of the top receiver prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft class and should be a first-round pick when all is said and done. His junior season came to an end after he suffered a fractured ankle.

At USC, London played both football and basketball.

Dane Brugler has London rated as his No. 24 overall player in next year’s draft class.

During his college career at USC, London appeared in 22 games and caught 160 passes for 2,153 yards receiving and 15 touchdowns over the course of three seasons.