USC WR Jordan Addison Declares For NFL Draft

USC WR Jordan Addison announced he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s widely seen as one of the top receiver prospects in this upcoming class and should be a first-round pick come April.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 18 overall prospect and No. 2 receiver.

Addison, 21, was a consensus All-American and won the 2021 Fred Biletnikoff award when he transferred from Pittsburgh to USC for his junior season.

During his three-year college career, Addison recorded 219 receptions for 3,134 yards and 29 touchdowns in 35 games. He added 20 rush attempts for 147 yards and another touchdown.