Veteran C David Andrews Retiring With Patriots

The New England Patriots announced that veteran C David Andrews will formally retire with the team early next week.

This Monday, June 2, the Patriots will celebrate the career of 2-time Super Bowl Champion David Andrews. pic.twitter.com/yXwqtq2iLP — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 28, 2025

The team already released Andrews earlier this offseason. Instead of trying to catch on with another team, it appears Andrews is ready to make the Patriots the only team he ever played for and call it a career.

Andrews, 32, wound up signing a three-year, $1.59 million contract with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia back in 2015. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a four-year, $9.615 million contract back in 2017.

He missed the 2019 season due to blood clots in his lungs but received medical clearance to return. He made a base salary of $3 million for the 2020 season and agreed to a new deal with the Patriots in 2021. He was entering the final year of his contract in 2024 before signing a new extension.

However, the Patriots released Andrews this offseason.

In 2024, Andrews started all four games at center for the Patriots.

For his career, Andrews appeared in 124 games with 121 starts over nine years with the Patriots. He won two Super Bowl rings with New England.