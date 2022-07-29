Veteran DB Kavon Frazier Retires From NFL

Free agent DB Kavon Frazier announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday.

Frazier, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.44 million contract and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season.

Frazier was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed with the Dolphins in 2020. From there, he had a brief stint with the Bengals last year before signing on with the Raiders.

Las Vegas released Frazier in March.

For his career, Frazier appeared in 60 games and recorded 50 tackles, one sack, no interceptions, a forced fumble and a pass deflection.