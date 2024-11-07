Veteran DT Antwaun Woods Retires From NFL

Veteran DT Antwaun Woods announced via his Instagram account on Thursday that he’s retiring from the NFL.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DCFQwS0PO87/?img_index=1

Woods, 31, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of USC back in 2016. He was among their roster cuts coming out of the preseason during his rookie season before later being signed to the Titans’ practice squad soon after.

From there, Woods signed on with the Cowboys 2018 and spent a few years in Dallas. The Cowboys tendered Woods as a restricted free agent for $2.183 million for the 2021 season but ended up waiving him after the draft.

Woods later had a brief stint with the Colts before joining the Cardinals in 2022. He was let go last year.

For his career, Woods appeared in 48 games for the Titans, Cowboys, Colts and Cardinals, making 32 starts and recording 90 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries and a pass defense.