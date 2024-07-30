Veteran LB A.J. Klein Announces Retirement

Veteran free agent LB A.J. Klein announced his retirement from the NFL on Instagram after playing for 11 seasons.

Klein, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,351,300 contract before signing on with the Saints in 2017.

After three years in New Orleans, the Bills signed Klein to a three-year, $18 million deal when he tested the free-agent market in 2020. He was released heading into the final year of the deal in 2022.

Klein caught on with the Giants’ practice squad but was signed away by the Ravens. He was traded to the Bears at the deadline but was later waived and claimed by the Bills.

Buffalo re-signed Klein but cut him coming out of the preseason, he then bounced on and off of their active roster in 2022.

In 2023, Klein appeared in two games for the Bills but did not record any statistics.

In his 11-year career, Klein appeared in 146 games and made 82 starts. He recorded 465 tackles, 15.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, four interceptions, and one defensive touchdown.

We wish Klein the best in his retirement from the NFL.